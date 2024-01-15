Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 6,275 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after buying an additional 1,385,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,950,000 after buying an additional 389,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,091,000 after buying an additional 184,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $485,095,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after buying an additional 12,524,271 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

