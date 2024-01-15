Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 862 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY stock opened at $82.34 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

