Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 9,172 Shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 2.63% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UYLD stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $50.95.

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

