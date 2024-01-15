Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $222.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.56. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $156.76 and a 52 week high of $224.74.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CW. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

