Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 26,124 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $21.99.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

