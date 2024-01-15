Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.06% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 95,655.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 754,306,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,970,650,000 after purchasing an additional 753,518,499 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,976,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,247,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,605 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,915,000 after purchasing an additional 155,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB opened at $63.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

