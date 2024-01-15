Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 540.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560,477 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,520,000 after acquiring an additional 369,356 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,902 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $103.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.13 and a 200 day moving average of $95.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.