Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,955,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,971,000 after buying an additional 53,754 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,105,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM opened at $203.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.09 and its 200 day moving average is $158.33. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,510,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

