Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,032 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $242.44 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

