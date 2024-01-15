Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 441.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in BlackRock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $777.80.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BLK opened at $799.60 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $754.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $705.81. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

