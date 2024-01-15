Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $218.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.