Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 13,106 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,507,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 219,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73,270 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 6,656,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 320,915 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 74,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 259,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 87,576 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

