Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 2,480 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at $59.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $68.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

