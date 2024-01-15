Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 45 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $386.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $380.64 and a 200 day moving average of $394.91. The company has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.