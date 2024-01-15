Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 5,649 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

