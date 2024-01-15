Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 916 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $44,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,153. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,153. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,110 shares of company stock worth $20,760,662. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $82.39 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $87.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.53. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

