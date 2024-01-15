Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,369.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 927.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $48.19.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

