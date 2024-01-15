Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.14% of UFP Technologies worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth $420,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth $297,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2,505.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 39,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after buying an additional 19,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mitchell Rock bought 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.00 per share, with a total value of $27,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,954. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $227,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,808,890.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell Rock bought 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,737. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $167.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.78. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.64 and a twelve month high of $205.08.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.78 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%.

UFP Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.