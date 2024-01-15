Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 73,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,707,000 after buying an additional 1,603,147 shares during the period.

In other Envista news, insider Stephen Keller purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Keller bought 2,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,397.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,436.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVST has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Envista in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NVST opened at $24.19 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

