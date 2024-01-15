Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 971 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amphenol by 64.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 291.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE APH opened at $96.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

