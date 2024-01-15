Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $235.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

