Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,922 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,870,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,579 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,975 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,769,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,774,000 after purchasing an additional 616,365 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,007,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.58 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

