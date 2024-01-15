Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,970,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 15,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock worth $461,800,170. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CPNG. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Coupang Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.20. Coupang has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

