Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $112,950.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,619.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $37.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,947 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,433,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after buying an additional 972,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,325,000 after buying an additional 674,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after buying an additional 644,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $18,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

