Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director John T. Henderson Sells 5,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,688.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.8 %
CYTK opened at $85.60 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
