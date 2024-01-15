Decred (DCR) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. Decred has a market cap of $257.07 million and $1.54 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decred has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.29 or 0.00038211 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00136758 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00023769 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004379 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002321 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,783,963 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.