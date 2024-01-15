DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Trimmed by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of DexCom by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $125.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.23. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,734,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,734,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

