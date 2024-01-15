Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,931 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $153.84 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FANG

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.