Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,980 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Diamondback Energy worth $66,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $153.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.