Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,101 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $145,000.

Shares of EFR stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

