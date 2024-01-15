Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.12.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $243.76 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $252.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

