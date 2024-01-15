Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 951,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 267.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 178,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.91. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

