Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Equity Residential by 99,398.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,783,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,160 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE EQR opened at $62.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.86. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.22%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

