ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Sidoti lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $102.55 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $118.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.