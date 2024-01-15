Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,203,000 after acquiring an additional 242,898 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 132,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES opened at $56.88 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $85.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

