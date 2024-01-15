Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Exponent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 21.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Up 2.5 %

EXPO opened at $91.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

