Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 548,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,311 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $46,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $91.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.69. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.39 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

