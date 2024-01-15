Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $201,000 in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth about $2,180,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.4% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth about $3,619,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth about $32,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $89.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.17.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

