Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,731,000 after acquiring an additional 498,869 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 114.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,728,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,850,000 after acquiring an additional 923,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 1,279,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 309.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,204,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,203,000 after acquiring an additional 910,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 475,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after purchasing an additional 251,123 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

