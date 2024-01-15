Financial Survey: Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Free Report) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Mining and TRX Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Franklin Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

TRX Gold has a consensus price target of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 240.58%. Given TRX Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Franklin Mining has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRX Gold has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.6% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Mining and TRX Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TRX Gold $38.32 million 2.76 $2.25 million $0.02 19.09

TRX Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A TRX Gold 5.87% -1.90% -1.38%

Summary

TRX Gold beats Franklin Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About TRX Gold

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.