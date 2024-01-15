First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Medpace by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Medpace by 0.8% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 27.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Medpace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $286.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.17. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $317.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131 over the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

