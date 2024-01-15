First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $124,000 Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Trex by 98,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,823,000 after buying an additional 26,084,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 19.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after purchasing an additional 776,165 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,673,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,407,000 after purchasing an additional 71,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

NYSE:TREX opened at $81.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

