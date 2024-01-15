First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $454.21 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $469.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

