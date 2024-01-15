First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 1,326 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 221,388 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 334,727 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 40,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 223,877 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Up 2.0 %

MRO opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRO

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.