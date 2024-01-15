First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 181 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PDD were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of PDD by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,768,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,519,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in PDD by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,316,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in PDD by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $148.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $196.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.78. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $152.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

