First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 294 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after buying an additional 4,332,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,862,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after buying an additional 436,365 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $93.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.1 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $110.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average of $106.35. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.