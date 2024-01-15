First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 42 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.41.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at $80,316,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at $80,316,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,029 shares of company stock worth $56,304,511 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $391.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $442.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $397.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.81.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

