First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after acquiring an additional 353,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,471,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $520.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $479.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $467.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

