First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $202.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.97 and a 1 year high of $207.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.