First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $481,000 Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential stock opened at $62.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equity Residential

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.